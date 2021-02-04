Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.76 and last traded at $80.76. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

