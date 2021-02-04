AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel Sells 25,000 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

