ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

ATA opened at C$26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.27 and a 12-month high of C$27.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.81.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

