AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.51 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

