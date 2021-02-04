AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

