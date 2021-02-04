ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) Shares Gap Down to $48.00

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $46.50. ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 7,254 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £90.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26.

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) Company Profile (LON:ATQT)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

