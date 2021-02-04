AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Up 17.5% in January

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $244.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.08.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. Research analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AudioEye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $729,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $11,941,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

