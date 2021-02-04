Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) (CVE:ASG) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) (CVE:ASG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.41. Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a market cap of C$22.72 million and a PE ratio of -27.33.

Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) (CVE:ASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.16 million for the quarter.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, develops and distributes spinal implant products in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae and bone grows to complete the fusion process; sterile-packed titanium plasma spray coated spinal infusion implants for bone growth; and 3D Printed Stand Alone ALIF Cage, an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural anatomic profile, and provides spinal column support and stability.

