AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,312,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $167.79 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.