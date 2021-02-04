Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.53. Avante Logixx shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 16,600 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avante Logixx from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Saturday, November 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.36 million and a P/E ratio of -9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.73.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

