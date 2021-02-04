Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,478,000 after buying an additional 3,757,281 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $105,266,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 748.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

