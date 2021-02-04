Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,704,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,258. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.99.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

