Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE AVYA opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.