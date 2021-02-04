Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

AVY stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.