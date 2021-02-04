Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.65-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.31. Avery Dennison also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.65-$8.05 EPS.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $169.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,140. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.16.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.82.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

