Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 351 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $545.14. 161,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.50 and its 200-day moving average is $512.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

