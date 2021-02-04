Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 75,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 103,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,674 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

