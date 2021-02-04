Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $488.00. 70,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.45 and a 200-day moving average of $476.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

