Avestar Capital LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJL. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,276 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,243. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.