Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.86. 559,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $722.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

