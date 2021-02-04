Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,269,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 494,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,083,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 440,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. 603,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,440,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

