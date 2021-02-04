Avestar Capital LLC Sells 3,418 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $263.00. 13,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.31. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $263.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

