Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 135.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

