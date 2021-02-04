Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its price target upped by analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $946,970.64. Insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

