Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%.

AVNW traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.98. 12,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $45.41.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

