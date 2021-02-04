Avory & Company LLC Invests $732,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 0.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $6,757,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

