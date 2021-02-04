Avory & Company LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 337,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,000. Capri accounts for about 9.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Capri by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.03. 95,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,543. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $46.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.