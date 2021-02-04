Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) SVP Manu Chakravarthy Sells 18,472 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Axcella Health by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axcella Health by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Axcella Health by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AXLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

