AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Trading Up 5.4%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) shares were up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.62. Approximately 492,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 451,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after buying an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,813,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 267,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

