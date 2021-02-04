Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Short Interest Update

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of AYALY opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Ayala has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

