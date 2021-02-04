Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Up 5.1%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 383,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 545,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 177,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

