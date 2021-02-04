B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSC. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $597.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

