B. Riley Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $75.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of FN stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

