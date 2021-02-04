B. Riley Raises Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target to $17.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $393.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

