B. Riley Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

PFBC stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

