B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

