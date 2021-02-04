Baader Bank Reiterates €192.00 Price Target for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has been given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BC8. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €164.25 ($193.24).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €179.20 ($210.82) on Thursday. Bechtle AG has a 1 year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €176.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €170.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

