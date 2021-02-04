Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 15,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,998. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $322.46 million, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

