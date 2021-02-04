Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 335 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CSX by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,216,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.86. 97,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

