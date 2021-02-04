Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,936 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.83. 60,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,779. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

