Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 75,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 103,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,674 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

