Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of YETI worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $463,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,368 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

