Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

