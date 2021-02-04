Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $65,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.30, for a total value of $929,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,291.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $2,586,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,735,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.50. 6,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,870. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $320.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.47. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

