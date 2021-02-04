Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 406 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 56,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.06. 49,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.17. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

