Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,730,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.02. 25,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

