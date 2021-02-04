Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $376,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.36. 1,679,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,898,594. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $279.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

