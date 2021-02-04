Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNKXF. HSBC lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BNKXF remained flat at $$1.73 during midday trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100. Bankia has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

