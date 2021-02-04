Barclays Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $60.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

EOG opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,894,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 829.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 990,987 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

