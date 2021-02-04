Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBDC. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.16 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.33 million, a PE ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Barings BDC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

